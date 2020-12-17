Facebook Unveils its 2020 Africa Year in Review

Facebook (http://www.Facebook.com) today released its “2020 Year in Review: Highlights” an infographic showcasing some of its key investments and work across Africa in 2020. Supported by an animated video celebrating and showcasing a few people across the continent rising against the challenges of this unexpected year, the campaign aims to highlight the successes, strength and […]

Facebook (http://www.Facebook.com) today released its “2020 Year in Re...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...