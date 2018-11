Family Bank partners with SimbaPay to launch instant transfers to China’s WeChat

Family Bank Limited (FamilyBank.co.ke), a leading bank in Kenya, has partnered with London-based financial technology firm SimbaPay (www.SimbaPay.com) to launch an instant money transfer service from Kenya to China through WeChat – a service that will help boost Kenya-China trade. Over seven million customers and businesses in Kenya will now access SimbaPay’s international money transfer […]

