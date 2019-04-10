Fast rollout of cholera vaccines for people in need in Mozambique

The Ministry of Health in Mozambique has concluded a successful six-day emergency cholera vaccination campaign that reached more than 800 000 people in four districts affected by Cyclone Idai. The campaign was supported by around 1200 community volunteers and partners including the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), International Federation of the […]

The Ministry of Health in Mozambique has concluded a successful six-day emergency cholera vaccinatio...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...