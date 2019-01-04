Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis to visit three southern African countries in first visit to the continent


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Janvier 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The main goals of the trip are to strengthen economic and political relations with these three southern African countries, including by signing an agreement on air transport with Zambia, and to visit projects supported by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), particularly in the field of HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment. In South Africa, […]

The main goals of the trip are to strengthen economic and political relations with these three southern African countries, includ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 03/01/2019

Tchad : recensement des artisans à N'Djamena

Tchad : recensement des artisans à N'Djamena

Tchad : 7 délégations ont rencontré le ministre de la Sécurité au Tibesti Tchad : 7 délégations ont rencontré le ministre de la Sécurité au Tibesti 02/01/2019

Populaires

Tchad : le gouverneur du Mayo-Kebbi ouest appelle les civils à mieux collaborer

03/01/2019

Tchad : Faute d'argent, les blessés d'affrontements au nord sont sans soins

04/01/2019

Tchad : La mise en oeuvre des réformes est "réussie", Président de l'Assemblée

04/01/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : Le procureur met en garde "ceux qui pensent défier la loi"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 03/01/2019 - Sire SY

Ce que Africa WorldWide retient des 7 ans de Macky

Ce que Africa WorldWide retient des 7 ans de Macky

Ils sont venus, ils étaient tous là à Genève même les séparatistes polisariens et leur pote, l'Algérie Ils sont venus, ils étaient tous là à Genève même les séparatistes polisariens et leur pote, l'Algérie 07/12/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 29/12/2018 - Aliou TALL

Gilets jaunes : Et s'ils étaient noirs et arabes ?

Gilets jaunes : Et s'ils étaient noirs et arabes ?

Afrique : l’assurance affinitaire, un marché en devenir Afrique : l’assurance affinitaire, un marché en devenir 28/12/2018 - Namissa Rakoto

REACTION - 03/01/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

Tribune : Les morpions algériens et français en plein délire !​

Tribune : Les morpions algériens et français en plein délire !​

L'inoubliable massacre d'Arhiba... (épisode 3) L'inoubliable massacre d'Arhiba... (épisode 3) 18/12/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.