Federal Foreign Office on the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Avril 2018 modifié le 14 Avril 2018 - 02:10


A Federal Foreign Office Spokesperson today (12 April) issued the following statement on the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo: Developments in the humanitarian situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo – the increasing violence in many parts of the country, the doubling of the number of internally displaced persons within just […]

