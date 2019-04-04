Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Festival de l’Aïr: Community Stabilization in Niger


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Avril 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Situated in Agadez Region, northern Niger, and roughly ten hours from Agadez city by road, the town of Iferouane is home to the popular Festival de l’Aïr. Held yearly since 2001, the festival is an opportunity for host communities, local actors and tourists to reconnect and celebrate local traditions over three consecutive days. Early one […]

Situated in Agadez Region, northern Niger, and roughly ten hours from Agadez city by road, the town of Iferouane is home to the popular Festival de...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 03/04/2019

Tchad : "nos défis nous imposent de faire des bons choix, motivés et raisonnables"

Tchad : "nos défis nous imposent de faire des bons choix, motivés et raisonnables"

Tchad : "une réplique sécuritaire forte sera loin de résoudre" le phénomène Boko Haram Tchad : "une réplique sécuritaire forte sera loin de résoudre" le phénomène Boko Haram 03/04/2019

Populaires

Tchad : Egypt Air augmente le nombre de ses vols vers N'Djamena

04/04/2019

Le FMI appelle le Tchad à la prudence sur le plan budgétaire

04/04/2019

Tchad : les membres de la CENI ont prêté serment

04/04/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : 3000 personnes réunies au Nord-Est pour le Festival des cultures sahariennes
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 20/03/2019 - Amadou Moustapha GAYE

Sénégal : "l'opposition doit répondre favorablement au dialogue"

Sénégal : "l'opposition doit répondre favorablement au dialogue"

Kamal Znidar : "Les médias occidentaux sont sionistes et islamophobes" Kamal Znidar : "Les médias occidentaux sont sionistes et islamophobes" 16/03/2019 - Islamica Press

ANALYSE - 16/03/2019 - GBANDI Anatole

Centrafrique : Khartoum, suite et fin

Centrafrique : Khartoum, suite et fin

Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis 04/03/2019 - Khalid Cherkaoui Semmouni

REACTION - 02/03/2019 - Think Tank Generation 90

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD 23/02/2019 - Dr Moussa Pascal Sougui