Five Kenyan school girls, “The Restorers” are finalists for the Sakharov Prize 2019


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Octobre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Five Kenyan students from Kisumu Girls High School, who developed a mobile app to help victims and potential victims of Female Genital Mutilation in dealing with the vice, have been nominated for the European Parliament’s Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought. The girls’ group – The Restorers – are among the five finalists proposed for […]

