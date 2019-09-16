









English News Focus Softnet Accelerates Global Business Expansion with Tata Communications' IZOT Cloud Platform

Alwihda Info | Par Info Alwihda - 16 Septembre 2019 modifié le 16 Septembre 2019 - 15:44



Dubai, UAE - Focus Softnet, the leading software development and enterprise applications provider, today announced that it is partnering with Tata Communications, the leading global digital infrastructure provider to host its cloud-based ERP solutions on the IZO™ Private Cloud platform. Tata Communications' IZO™ Private Cloud platform is enabling Focus Softnet to offer its cloud-based ERP solutions either as a public cloud SaaS solution or as a private cloud option.



"We are proud to partner with Focus Softnet, who is moving their Focus 9 solution to our IZO™ Private Cloud, after a successful proof of concept on the Tata Communications cloud platform. During the six months of operations after startup, Tata Communications has been actively helping Focus Softnet onboard 40+ new customers." said Rajesh Awasthi, Associate Vice President - Managed Hosting & Cloud Services, Tata Communications.



“Customers globally have common demands such as flexible operational payments, scalability requirements, usage agility, and the option of global delivery anywhere and anytime, which are now met by the IZO™ Private Cloud platform,” explains Ali Hyder, Group CEO of Focus Softnet. “We now have a single point of contact to support our ERP software solutions. With the cloud service, we know immediately if there is a problem and can quickly fix it remotely. There is no need for on-premise visits. Tata Communications’ enterprise-grade service and support and its global footprint were deciding factors in our decision to migrate to IZO™ Private Cloud platform,” he adds.



Prior to the migrating to Tata Communications' IZO™ Private Cloud platform, Focus Softnet was offering customers onsite perpetual licensing and was looking for a suitable partner for global hosting of its cloud-based Focus 9 application. With Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud platform, Focus Softnet is able to offer customers scalability and agility with its cloud software licensing, which is a flexible pay as you go model, and can deliver anytime, anywhere.



Focus Softnet can now provide end to end solution and round-the-clock support for its global customers. When new customers are onboarded, Tata Communications’ engineers work closely to understand their



needs and size the IZO™ Private Cloud offering accordingly. Depending on the customer requirements, Tata Communications can offer either a dedicated virtual machine or shared cloud model.



“With Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud, there are no bottlenecks and it is affordable to our small and medium business (SMB) clients. Faster set-up and greater network performance have opened the door to business expansion. We adopted a flexible multi-cloud model to offer the best experience to our clients. This helps cement their loyalty while opening new, recurring revenue streams. The move to Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud means we get better support everywhere. Their resources make a distinct difference," Mr. Hyder reiterated.



Due to its global reach, Tata Communications matched the requirement of having its cloud nodes closest to Focus Softnet’s customers, thereby reducing the latency or sluggishness of response to application refresh. The company’s customers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Singapore, Malaysia and India are using Focus Softnet’s solutions on the IZO™ Private Cloud platform.



Focus Softnet has adopted a multiple business cloud model from Tata Communications to offer the most stable and cost-effective cloud experience to its current and future global customers.



