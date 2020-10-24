Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Inflow Begins to Rebound as Ghana Records FDI of 785.62 Million Dollars in First Half of 2020

Ghana has recorded total investments of US$869.47 million, with total FDI value amounting to US$785.62 million between January to June 2020 as FDI inflow showed rare strength in the final moments of the second quarter of the year, undeterred by the Covid-19 pandemic. The total FDI of US$785.62 million represents investment recorded by the Ghana […]

Ghana has recorded total investments of US$869.47 million, with total FDI value amounting to US$785.62 million between January to June 2020 a...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...