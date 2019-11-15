Foreign Minister Shahid pays a courtesy call on the Prime Minister of Morocco

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdulla Shahid paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Morocco, His Excellency Dr. Saad Eddine El-Othmani, today. During the call, held at the Prime Minister’s Office in Rabat, Minister Shahid conveyed greetings and good wishes from His Excellency President Solih, to His Excellency the Prime Minister […]

