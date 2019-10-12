Four Points Memo

From: Claire Liddell, Senior Manager Brand PR, Marriott International (http://www.Marriott.com), Middle East & Africa Claire.liddell@marriott.com Date: Monday, 14h September 2019 Re: FOUR POINTS BY SHERATON DAR ES SALAAM, NEW AFRICA HOTEL JOINS HOTELS AROUND THE WORLD TO CREATE A BEST BREWS POP UP GARDEN The Brand Celebrates Global Growth with “Four Points Around the World” […]

From: Claire Liddell, Senior Manager Brand PR, Marriott International (ht...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...