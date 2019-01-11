From the Field: One teen’s journey from refugee camp to US school principal

He’d been forcibly taken from his family at 13, and thrown into the horrifying world of being a child soldier, before escaping his captors. In 2004, he was one of the lucky ones to be resettled in Maryland, United States, where he landed a job taking out the trash at a fast-food restaurant. Eventually, his […]

He’d been forcibly taken from his family at 13, and thrown into the horrifying world of being a child soldier, before escaping his captors. In 2004, he was one of the lucky ones to...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...