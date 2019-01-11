Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

From the Field: One teen’s journey from refugee camp to US school principal


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Janvier 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


He’d been forcibly taken from his family at 13, and thrown into the horrifying world of being a child soldier, before escaping his captors. In 2004, he was one of the lucky ones to be resettled in Maryland, United States, where he landed a job taking out the trash at a fast-food restaurant. Eventually, his […]

He’d been forcibly taken from his family at 13, and thrown into the horrifying world of being a child soldier, before escaping his captors. In 2004, he was one of the lucky ones to...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 10/01/2019

Tchad : des blessés d'affrontements au nord opérés à la base française

Tchad : des blessés d'affrontements au nord opérés à la base française

Déby appelle à empêcher l'immigration des tchadiens vers la Libye Déby appelle à empêcher l'immigration des tchadiens vers la Libye 10/01/2019

Populaires

Tchad : un avocat nommé PCA de la Sotel

10/01/2019

Tchad : des blessés d'affrontements au nord opérés à la base française

10/01/2019

Déby appelle à empêcher l'immigration des tchadiens vers la Libye

10/01/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : Le procureur met en garde "ceux qui pensent défier la loi"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 10/01/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

Les dirigeants algériens au bord du gouffre

Les dirigeants algériens au bord du gouffre

Djibouti : La République attend toujours ses fils et filles prodiges Djibouti : La République attend toujours ses fils et filles prodiges 09/01/2019 - Kadar Abdi Ibrahim

ANALYSE - 29/12/2018 - Aliou TALL

Gilets jaunes : Et s'ils étaient noirs et arabes ?

Gilets jaunes : Et s'ils étaient noirs et arabes ?

Afrique : l’assurance affinitaire, un marché en devenir Afrique : l’assurance affinitaire, un marché en devenir 28/12/2018 - Namissa Rakoto

REACTION - 03/01/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

Tribune : Les morpions algériens et français en plein délire !​

Tribune : Les morpions algériens et français en plein délire !​

L'inoubliable massacre d'Arhiba... (épisode 3) L'inoubliable massacre d'Arhiba... (épisode 3) 18/12/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.