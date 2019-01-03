From the field: Powering up health care in Sub-Saharan Africa

Governments in Sub-Saharan Africa have partnered with UNDP to launch the Solar for Health initiative to install solar systems in rural health centres and clinics where surgeries may be carried out by candlelight and where vaccines and medicines can expire without proper temperature regulation. The initiative aims to use solar power to refrigerate medicines, maintain […]

Governments in Sub-Saharan Africa have partnered with UNDP to launch the Solar for Health initiative to install solar s...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...