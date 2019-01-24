GAVI/UNICEF handover 293 motorbikes for vaccination services to the Ministry of Health and Sanitation

UNICEF with funds from GAVI, this week handed 293 motorbikes worth more than $ 600,000 to the Ministry of Health and Sanitation for outreach activities on vaccination programmes. The motorbikes will be dispatched to nationwide. Vaccination staff in community health facilities will use the motorbikes to reach more children with life-saving vaccines in especially hard-to-reach […]

