GE (General Electric), NYSC (The National Youth Service Corps) Announce Partnership to Empower Corp Members with Entrepreneurial Skills

GE (NYSE: GE) (www.ge.com), the world’s premier Digital Industrial Company has announced a partnership with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to empower Youth Corps members with valuable entrepreneurial skills in line with its commitment to skills development in Nigeria. Known as the Start & Improve Your Business (SIYB) training programme, the initiative which is […]

GE (NYSE: GE) (www.ge.com), the world’s premier Digital Industrial Company has announced a partnership with the ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...