Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

GE Partners Ondo State Govt. to Train Local Entrepreneurs on Advanced Manufacturing


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Juillet 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


GE (NYSE: GE) (www.GE.com), the world’s Digital Industrial Company has just concluded a skill development partnership programme involving its GE Lagos Garage and the Ondo State Information Technology Agency to develop the skills of entrepreneurs in the state in advanced manufacturing and business development. The intensive one-week training program was aimed at empowering 25 entrepreneurs […]

GE (NYSE: GE) (www.GE.com), the world’s Digital Industrial Company has just concluded a skill de...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 02/07/2018

Tchad : 2 morts et 23 blessés à Abéché après une violente pluie

Tchad : 2 morts et 23 blessés à Abéché après une violente pluie

Tchad : décret de nominations Tchad : décret de nominations 01/07/2018

Populaires

Tchad : le SET régional renouvelle son boycott des examens du brevet

02/07/2018

Media statement on conclusion of South African National AIDS Council (SANAC) plenary meeting chaired by Deputy President David Mabuza

02/07/2018

Egypt: The Food and Agriculture organization (FAO) and Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) Hold a Workshop on “Transforming Food and Agriculture to Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”

02/07/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Reportage : Lac Tchad, sur la route de Boko Haram
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 28/06/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

IOG: le président artiste

IOG: le président artiste

République de Djibouti : L'inévitable processus d'un changement à venir ! République de Djibouti : L'inévitable processus d'un changement à venir ! 25/06/2018 - Kadar Abdi Ibrahim

ANALYSE - 28/06/2018 - Michel Tagne Foko

Chronique : Que vive le roi en république !

Chronique : Que vive le roi en république !

Etranger malade : la procédure de demande de titre de séjour pour raisons de santé Etranger malade : la procédure de demande de titre de séjour pour raisons de santé 22/06/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 29/06/2018 - M. Urbain TABEMARA

Le centrafricain souffre-t-il toujours du "syndrome Barracuda" ?

Le centrafricain souffre-t-il toujours du "syndrome Barracuda" ?

Plaidoyer pour un autre Djibouti Plaidoyer pour un autre Djibouti 26/06/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.