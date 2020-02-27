“Gas is Critical for Sub-Saharan Africa’s Energy Future,” says GE Gas Power Summit in Cape Town, South Africa

Energy experts discuss the importance of gas for Africa’s current and future energy needs;GE’s innovative gas power generation portfolio is providing faster, more reliable, more cost-effective and more environmentally friendly power for baseload, emergency or clean energy transition needs; Gas will be critical for creating industry, manufacturing and attracting investment capital. With recent… Read more […]

Energy experts discuss the importance of gas for Africa’s current and future ener...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...