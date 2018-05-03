Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Gécamines et le Groupe Forrest mettent un terme à leur différend portant sur l’exploitation commerciale du Terril de Lubumbashi


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Mai 2018 modifié le 3 Mai 2018 - 02:10


Les sociétés commerciales LA GÉNÉRALE DES CARRIÈRES ET DES MINES SA (GÉCAMINES) (www.GECAMINES.cd) et GROUPEMENT DU TERRIL DE LUBUMBASHI LTD. (GTL) ([www.ForrestGroup.com](http://www.forrestgroup.com/)), entité du GROUPE FORREST, annoncent la conclusion définitive d’un accord transactionnel (l’Accord), mettant un terme à leur différend portant sur l’exploitation commerciale du Terril… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/gecamines-et-le-groupe-forrest-mettent-un-terme-a-leur-differend-...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


