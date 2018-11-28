Gécamines publishes a comprehensive report in response to outrageous and systematic allegations of certain NGOs

Gécamines ([www.Gecamines.cd](http://www.gecamines.cd/)) makes public, this Wednesday 28 November 2018, on the occasion of an international press conference organized in Kinshasa, a report entitled: “Truth about the lies of NGOs in the Democratic Republic of the Congo – Or how under cover of morality, one would like to deprive the country from its sovereignty over its […]

Gécamines ([www.Gecamines.cd](http://www.gecamines.cd/)) makes public, this We...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...