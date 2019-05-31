Generation Africa: Inspiring young Africans to become Agri-Food entrepreneurs

Pan-African telecommunications, media and technology group, Econet (www.Econetwireless.com), and global crop nutrition leader, Yara International ASA, today launch “Generation Africa”, a partnership initiative to inspire young African entrepreneurs to join the agri-food sector for its viable business opportunities. Generation Africa will reach thousands of young people through its “GoGettaz”… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/generation-africa-inspiring-young-africans-to-become-agri...
