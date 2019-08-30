Generous Africa needs new partners and innovation to help forcibly displaced â UN refugee chief

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, at a high-level meeting in Yokohama, Japan on helping the forcibly displaced in Africa, noted the range and diversity of challenges facing the continent while flagging new approaches to resolving the problem. His comments came during a debate on the importance of enhanced partnerships and solidarity to support […]

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, at a high-level meeting in Yokohama, Japan on helping the forcibly displaced...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...