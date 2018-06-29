Ghana Improves to Tier 2 Ranking in 2018 Trafficking in Persons Report

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo released the eighteenth annual Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report. The report assesses the efforts of governments around the world to fight human trafficking, including in the United States. This year’s TIP Report notes the Government of Ghana’s increased efforts to combat human trafficking in 2017, including implementing a national […]

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo released the eighteenth annual Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report. The report a...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...