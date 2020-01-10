Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Ghana Rugby Extends Board Nominations Deadline Ahead of Critical General Meeting


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Ghana Rugby Football Union (https://GhanaRugby.org/) has announced that nominations for Board positions have been extended to 15 January 2020 ahead of a critical Special Elective General Meeting (SGM) of the Union that was forced by the announcement of the incumbent President and Board Chairman, Mr Herbert Mensah, that he may step down. The announcement […]

The Ghana Rugby Football Union (https://GhanaRugby.org/) has announced that nominations fo...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 08/01/2020

Tchad : les industriels "face à de multiples difficultés de décollage"

Tchad : les industriels "face à de multiples difficultés de décollage"

Tchad : colère d’associations des consommateurs contre des hausses de prix Tchad : colère d’associations des consommateurs contre des hausses de prix 08/01/2020

Populaires

Tchad : vers la levée de la grève des travailleurs ce jeudi

09/01/2020

Tchad : nomination au ministère de l'Aviation civile et de la météorologie nationale

09/01/2020

Tchad : que prévoit l'accord entre le Gouvernement et les syndicats ?

09/01/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : vers la levée de la grève des travailleurs ce jeudi
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 08/01/2020 - Aliou TALL

Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL)

Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL)

Tchad : autorités ou assassins ? Tchad : autorités ou assassins ? 07/01/2020 - Masbé NDENGAR

ANALYSE - 08/01/2020 - Kadar Abdi Ibrahim

République de Djibouti - Retour vers le passé : reflet d’un dépit politique !

République de Djibouti - Retour vers le passé : reflet d’un dépit politique !

Le secteur de la gomme arabique au Tchad, un atout pour booster le PIB Le secteur de la gomme arabique au Tchad, un atout pour booster le PIB 08/01/2020 - Kemba Didah Alain

REACTION - 26/12/2019 - Makhoudia DIOUF

L’anniversaire et la fausse mort du franc CFA

L’anniversaire et la fausse mort du franc CFA

Tchad : Succès Masra réagit à la polémique sur le livre qu'il a coécrit Tchad : Succès Masra réagit à la polémique sur le livre qu'il a coécrit 24/12/2019 - Succès Masra