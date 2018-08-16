Ghana Rugby Joins World Rugby’s Digital Revolution

World Rugby announced on Tuesday that, “World Rugby has made history by launching the .rugby internet domain name, kicking-off a digital revolution that will deliver multiple promotional benefits to the global rugby community.” According to World Rugby the innovation opens up multiple promotional benefits to the global rugby community. The step by World Rugby was […]

World Rugby announced on Tuesday that, “World Rugby has made history by launching the .rugby internet domain name, kicking...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...