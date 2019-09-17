Ghana Rugby National Ladies Show Solidarity With Black Queens

Members of the Ghana Rugby (http://GhanaRugby.org) national women’s sevens team, the Ghana Eagles, reached out to Ghana’s national football team, the Black Queens, to show solidarity with them in their quest to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Japan. Both Ghana’s national women’s teams of the two largest team sports in the world, football and […]

Members of the Ghana Rugby (http://GhanaRugby.org) national women’s sevens team, the Ghana Eagles, reached ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...