Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Ghana Rugby aims high with two Olympic qualifiers on the horizon


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Ghana Rugby (http://GhanaRugby.org) has indicated that they will leave no stone unturned in their quest to qualify for the 2020 Japan Olympics after Rugby Africa announced that the Ghana Rugby National Women’s Sevens Team has been included in the continental competition for 2019. In an announcement by Rugby Africa, they said, “The Ghanaians picked up […]

Ghana Rugby (http://GhanaRugby.org) has indicated that they will leave no stone unturned in their q...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 25/05/2019

Tchad : Djibert Younous propose de "diviser le 7ème arrondissement pour mieux le contrôler"

Tchad : Djibert Younous propose de "diviser le 7ème arrondissement pour mieux le contrôler"

Tchad : avis d'appel d'offres et de consultation du ministère de la Santé publique Tchad : avis d'appel d'offres et de consultation du ministère de la Santé publique 25/05/2019

Populaires

Tchad : 92 personnes arrêtées à Chokoyan, au Ouaddaï

26/05/2019

Tchad : la production électrique renforcée "dans les jours à venir", ministre Energie

26/05/2019

Tchad : "quand on exige d'avoir de l'énergie, il faut payer"

27/05/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : le collectif contre la vie chère veut un apaisement de la tension sociale
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 25/05/2019 - Khidir Hassan Badour

لماذا تحترق دار وداي وأبناؤها صامتون ؟.

لماذا تحترق دار وداي وأبناؤها صامتون ؟.

Tchad : Le tata du « Fort » de Fada est en péril ! Tchad : Le tata du « Fort » de Fada est en péril ! 21/05/2019 - Dr Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

ANALYSE - 25/05/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Certificat de résidence pour étudiant : la préfecture sous le contrôle du juge administratif

Certificat de résidence pour étudiant : la préfecture sous le contrôle du juge administratif

Droit au séjour : Impossibilité de prendre rendez-vous sur internet, la justice a tranché Droit au séjour : Impossibilité de prendre rendez-vous sur internet, la justice a tranché 23/05/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 13/05/2019 - MAN HASSAN SAID

Djibouti où tout est imposé

Djibouti où tout est imposé

Procès Mokoko et Okombi : un tas d'amalgames déballé dans les réseaux sociaux Procès Mokoko et Okombi : un tas d'amalgames déballé dans les réseaux sociaux 07/05/2019 - Jeannette Dzon