Ghana Rugby aims high with two Olympic qualifiers on the horizon

Ghana Rugby (http://GhanaRugby.org) has indicated that they will leave no stone unturned in their quest to qualify for the 2020 Japan Olympics after Rugby Africa announced that the Ghana Rugby National Women’s Sevens Team has been included in the continental competition for 2019. In an announcement by Rugby Africa, they said, “The Ghanaians picked up […]

Ghana Rugby (http://GhanaRugby.org) has indicated that they will leave no stone unturned in their q...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...