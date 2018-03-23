Ghana: U.S. Embassy Honors Mensah-Kutin, Debra with MLK Awards

In a ceremony held at his residence on March 22, 2018, U.S. Ambassador to Ghana Robert P. Jackson honored Dr. Rose Mensah-Kutin and Mr. Yaw Ofori Debra with the 2018 Martin Luther King, Jr. Award for Peace and Social Justice. Since 2008, the U.S. Embassy has presented the award annually to one or more Ghanaian […]

