Global partners announce $61.8 million allocation to boost African Development Bank initiative for women entrepreneurs

The Governing Committee of the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi) has approved a funding allocation of $61.8 million for the African Development Bank’s (https://www.AfDB.org/en/) Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA) (https://bit.ly/2Q1fF1L) program. [We-Fi](https://we-fi.org/) (https://We-Fi.org/) is a partnership among 14 donor governments, eight multilateral development… Read more on https://afdb.africa-newsroom.com/press/global-partners-announce-618-million-alloc...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...