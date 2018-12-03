Gloria Serobe awarded 2018 EY Lifetime Achievement Award

The 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Gloria Serobe at the EY (www.EY.com) World Entrepreneur Award ceremony on Thursday, 29 November 2018. The award recognises prominent business people whose enterprises have contributed significantly to the growth and development of the economies in their respective countries. Gloria has received many accolades and awards throughout her […]

