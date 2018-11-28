Government and private sector to get together at the Africa 2018 Forum in Sharm El Sheikh to foster greater regional integration through investments and cross border collaboration

9 Heads of State expected at the Forum as Egypt takes over chairmanship of the African Union in 2019; Some of Africa’s leading industrialists will be participating in the Forum; The Forum will also host the largest exhibition of African Investment Promotion Agencies. The organisers of the Africa 2018 Forum ([www.BusinessforAfricaForum.com](http://www.businessforafricaforum.com/)) have announced… Read more […]

9 Heads of State expected at the Forum as Egypt takes over chairmanship of the ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...