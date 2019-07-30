Alwihda Info
Greening Ethiopia Initiative plants 200 million saplings on a single day


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 29 Juillet 2019


A nation-wide tree planting initiative kicked off on the morning of Monday 29th July aimed at breaking the world record of planting 200 million saplings on a single day. India currently holds the world record. Officially launched by Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in May, the nation-wide reforestation program, also popularly known as green legacy, […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



