Ground Breaking and Unveiling Ceremony for Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention Headquarters (Africa CDC HQ)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Décembre 2020


Today, H.E. Amira Elfadil Mohamed Elfadil, Commissioner for Social Affairs and H.E. Ambassador Yuxi Liu, Head of the Mission of the People’s Republic of China to Ethiopia, on behalf of the African Union Commission and the Government of China attended the ground breaking and unveiling ceremony for the China aided Project of the Africa Centres […]

