Gulf Capital and AfricInvest invest US$ 51 million into iSON Xperiences, the largest customer service and outsourcing provider in Sub-Saharan Africa

Gulf Capital, one of the largest and most active alternative asset management firms in the Middle East, and AfricInvest, a leading pan-African mid-cap-focused private equity firm, have partnered for the first time to provide a US$ 51 million structured loan and equity investment to iSON Xperiences (formerly iSON BPO Limited) (http://iSONbpo.com), one of the largest […]

Gulf Capital, one of the largest and most active alternative asset management firms in the Middle East, and AfricInvest,...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...