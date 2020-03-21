Alwihda Info
Health Alert – U.S. Embassy N’Djamena, Chad


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Mars 2020


Location: Chad Event: Chadian authorities have reported a case of COVID-19 in Chad. The N’Djamena International Airport has closed to all passenger flights. Effective March 23, 2020, U.S. Embassy N’Djamena has suspended routine consular services. For emergency American Citizens Services, including emergency passports, please email NdjamenaACS@state.gov. The Department of State has issued a [Global… Read […]

