Herbert Mensah Praises Sponsors Ahead of Three Nation Rugby Competition

The President of the Ghana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) (https://GhanaRugby.org/), Herbert Mensah, has singled out sponsors of Ghana Rugby competitions ahead of a three-nation West Africa rugby tournament for praise. The three-nation rugby tournament will take place at the Nduom Stadium in Elmina, Central Region, between Ghana, Nigeria and Ivory Coast. This is part of […]

The President of the Ghana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) (https://GhanaRugby.org/)...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...