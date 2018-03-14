Huge measles campaign in drought-hit Somalia aims to protect children and save lives

A nationwide campaign continues in Somalia to protect millions of children against the potentially deadly effects of measles. WHO, UNICEF, national and local health authorities aim to reach more than 4.7 million children aged from six months to 10 years during the overall campaign. This week the campaign targets 2.7 million children in the southern […]

A nationwide campaign continues in Somalia to protect millions of children against the potentially deadly effects of measles. WHO, UNICEF...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...