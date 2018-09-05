Humanitarian Coordinator commends aid workers, but rapid support in Juba is needed by the humanitarian community

The Humanitarian Coordinator, Alain Noudéhou commends humanitarian organisations for their work to provide much needed shelter to displaced people who have been relocated within Juba over the last weekend, and said the people now need rapid support from the humanitarian community. As a response to a security situation that has put the lives of many […]

