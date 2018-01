The Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia, Mr Peter de Clercq, has expressed deep concern over reports of the unannounced destruction of internally displaced persons (IDPs) settlements, along with humanitarian infrastructure, in K13, Kahda District of Banadir, Mogadishu. “I am deeply saddened to learn of evictions, without prior… Read […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...