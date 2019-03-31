Humanitarian crises and climate change—preparing for the challenges ahead

Burundi, Chad and Sudan are home to some of the world’s largest displaced populations and vulnerable communities. Burundi’s Gitega Province, which has one of the country’s highest population densities, hosts several thousands of people in refugee settlements and camps. About 96 per cent of families use fuelwood as a primary energy source for cooking. In […]

