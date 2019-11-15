Humanitarian funds release US$18.7 million for life-saving floods response in Somalia

A combined $18.7 million has been released from the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and the Somalia Humanitarian Fund (SHF) to scale up life-saving assistance to just over half a million people affected by floods in Somalia. “These funds come at a critical time, enabling humanitarian partners to scale up the delivery of […]

