IFAD Vice-President in Kenya to promote innovations for rural transformation

Cornelia Richter, Vice-President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) (www.IFAD.org), concluded a five-day visit to Kenya where she met with Deputy President William Ruto and other high-ranking government officials to discuss expanding successful rural development investments to include stronger links between public and private sector. “With more than 75 per cent of Kenya’s… […]

Cornelia Richter, Vice-President of the International Fund for Agricultural Developme...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...