IOM Statement: Protecting Migrants in Libya Must be our Primary Focus

With regard to its activities in Libya, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) would like to clarify that we follow the UN position indicating that Libya cannot yet be considered a safe port. IOM in Libya is present at the disembarkation points to deliver primary assistance to migrants that have been rescued at sea. However, […]

With regard to its activities in Libya, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) would like to clarify that we follow the UN position indic...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...