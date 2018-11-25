Alwihda Info
Improving African migration governance


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Novembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Date: 28 November 2018 Time: 11:00 to 12:00 CAT (09:00 to 10:00 GMT) Venue: Online via [VoiceBoxer](http://issafrica.benchurl.com/c/l?u=84EDB94&e=D9B35D&c=9A74D&t=0&l=6CD8BB6B&email=ygiwhc5peYUWreXEEC0NjobyzHNB5Rcr&seq=1) and in Pretoria Outbound migration from Africa is widely depicted as overcrowded boats filled with desperate African migrants trying to reach Europe. The reality is that more than… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/improving-african-migratio...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


