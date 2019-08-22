In Security Council Briefing, UN Envoy Highlights Achievements And Need For Cooperation For Progress To Continue

In his first briefing to the Security Council, the United Nations envoy to Somalia highlighted the progress the country has made in many areas, while flagging that the window to continue achieving that progress was narrowing without greater cooperation. “In my travels around the country I have observed many examples of recovery, development, improving security, […]

