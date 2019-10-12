Inauguration of the new living space at the French Residence with Roche Bobois

On the 15th of October 2019, French Ambassador to Namibia hosted a Cocktail to inaugurate the new living space at the French Residence. Entirely redecorated by the French leader in luxury furniture Roche Bobois, H.E. Claire Bodonyi had the pleasure to welcome Sandrine Fanchette, Director and co-owner of Roche Bobois in South Africa and Mauritius […]

On the 15th of October 2019, French Ambassador to Namibia hosted a Cocktail to inaugurate the new living space at the French Residence. Enti...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...