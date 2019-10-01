Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Indian Peacekeepers help to control major animal disease outbreak in Upper Nile (by Samuel Adwok Deng)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Octobre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Following a rash of enigmatic livestock deaths earlier this September, local authorities in the Fashoda and Central Upper Nile regions have turned to the bovine expertise of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) to help fortify the animals against the malevolent specters. Last week, Indian peacekeepers serving in Malakal examined the afflicted cattle […]

Following a rash of enigmatic livestock deaths earlier this September, local authorities in the Fashoda and Central Upper ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 30/09/2019

Tchad : "chacun doit faire des canalisations afin d'empêcher les inondations"

Tchad : "chacun doit faire des canalisations afin d'empêcher les inondations"

Tchad : " tout est prêt pour accueillir les hôtes" à Abéché (gouverneur du Ouaddaï) Tchad : " tout est prêt pour accueillir les hôtes" à Abéché (gouverneur du Ouaddaï) 30/09/2019

Populaires

Tchad : nominations d'officiers à des postes de responsabilité par décret

30/09/2019

​Tchad : un conseil des ministres à 900 km de N’Djamena

30/09/2019

Tchad : ministres et gouverneurs conviés à Abéché par le président Déby

30/09/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : l’écroulement d’une mine au Nord aurait fait plus d'une centaine de morts
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 29/09/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Mais quelle crédibilité pour les Nations Unies au Kivu ?

Mais quelle crédibilité pour les Nations Unies au Kivu ?

L’Etat : une greffe occidentale sur un corps djiboutien L’Etat : une greffe occidentale sur un corps djiboutien 28/09/2019 - Anihay Assa

ANALYSE - 28/09/2019 - Fleury Fulgence BANALE

L'accord politique de paix et de réconciliation en RCA et la protection des droits de l'Homme

L'accord politique de paix et de réconciliation en RCA et la protection des droits de l'Homme

Réduction des allocations aux réfugiés, AME, regroupement familial… les points susceptibles d’être soulevés concernant la réforme sur l’immigration Réduction des allocations aux réfugiés, AME, regroupement familial… les points susceptibles d’être soulevés concernant la réforme sur l’immigration 19/09/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 19/09/2019 - Les associations combattantes camerounaises de Belgique

Tribune de la diaspora : "Le dialogue national au Cameroun est une grande messe de Paul Biya et ses alliés politiques"

Tribune de la diaspora : "Le dialogue national au Cameroun est une grande messe de Paul Biya et ses alliés politiques"

Participation remarquée du Maroc au Sommet de Ouagadougou Participation remarquée du Maroc au Sommet de Ouagadougou 16/09/2019 - Farid Mnebhi