Ingenico Group supports the Zambian government in deploying an innovative fraud-less subsidy program in rural areas


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Juin 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 – ING) ([www.Ingenico.com](http://www.ingenico.com/)), the world leader in seamless payment, supported the roll-out of a secure biometric solution in Zambia in partnership with Paycode. This program allowed the distribution of 22 million dollars subsidies in rural Zambia within 3 months. Since 7 November 2017, the program has allowed registered farmers… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/ingenico-group-supports-the-zambian-government-in-deployin...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


