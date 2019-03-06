Alwihda Info
Innovation key to creating much-needed jobs in Africa, says Songwe


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Mars 2019


Africa has to innovate if the continent is to create sufficient decent jobs for its growing youthful population, Economic Commission for Africa’s (ECA) Executive Secretary, Vera Songwe, said Tuesday. Speaking in Addis Ababa at a joint ECA-World Bank roundtable on jobs and economic transformation, Ms. Songwe said with Africa’s rising population, estimated to increase to […]

