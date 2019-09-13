Innovative thinking marks African Development Bank’s Africa jobs manifesto

Innovative thinking about Africa’s conventional employment issues is what marks the African Development Bank’s (www.AfDB.org) new policy research document “Creating Decent Jobs: Strategies, Policies, and Instruments,” participants heard at the report launch, held 12 September 2019. The report elicited strong presentations and a lively debate during the event which took place in the Babacar… Read […]

Innovative thinking about Africa’s conventional employment issues is what marks the Afric...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...