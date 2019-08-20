InsideHustle: Meet Kenyan who makes over 1000 USD a day from making film equipment in his home garage

On this particular month, we featured Paul Kihuha (also known as Protisa), who makes his own professional filming equipment in his home garage. A unique idea that was born in 2013 after he noticed a challenge in the local industry in terms of getting access to film equipment. [Pulse Live Kenya](https://www.pulselive.co.ke/) (https://www.PulseLive.co.ke/) explored the secret […]
On this particular month, we featured Paul Kihuha (also known as Protisa), who makes his own professional filmi...
On this particular month, we featured Paul Kihuha (also known as Protisa), who makes his own professional filmi...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...